Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

With the HR1 coming up through the Senate, we’re faced with the certainty that if we don’t pass this law, voting in America will severely be under attack. The bill includes nationwide automatic registration, two weeks of early voting in every state, expansion of mail in voting and much more. What’s standing in its way is the Republican party and the filibuster. I’ve invited Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones who covers voter rights and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, to discuss the HR1 and how he sees what will happen next.
As we watch, the Republican party is going further from the path of ‘American Values’ and more towards being the White Nationalist party. After what we saw at CPAC, it’s not hard to believe that Paul Gosar spoke at an actual white nationalist conference. Christopher Mathias, Senior Reporter of HuffPost, has been trying to find a Republican who is willing to denounce this and has come up short. I’ve asked Christopher on the show to talk about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with…..covid relief bill fight, chances of HR 1 in senate, Capitol insurrection hearings, Texas mask lifting, GOP upset about Neanderthal comment. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
