Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Amidst the pandemic, voters turned out in huge numbers. Now, a wave of new voter suppression bills seek to put a check on that engagement. Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, joins me on the show today to talk all about the movement.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics,
especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on undoing the Trump administration’s harmful policies,
opening up vaccine access and more.
Plus, political strategist, frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay, stops by before covering the Dean Obeidallah Show.
