Thursday, May 13, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

From Sen. McConnell’s condemnation of the 1619 Project to state bills around the US seeking to prohibit conversations about race in schools, conservatives are silencing conversations about race and reexaminations of America’s past. Staff writer at The Atlantic, Adam Harris, examined the GOP’s obsession with critical race theory. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Plus, Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton on the latest headlines.

