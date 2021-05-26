Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Now half of US adults are fully vaccinated, but the nation still has a long way to go to get the rest of the population on board and inoculated. Surgo Ventures conducted nationwide surveys to get to the core of vaccine hesitancy and different types of concerns people have. Director of Programs at Surgo Ventures, Hannah Kemp, joins me on the show today to talk about the different groups and ideas on how to reach them.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|