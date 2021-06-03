Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Hear a special interview with Dr. Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.
Pride Month shines the spotlight on the long struggle the LGBTQ community has had in America. Professor of political studies at Bard College, Omar Encarnación, looks at nations around the globe in his new book The Case for Gay Reparations. He joins me on the show today to talk about the potential for the US to acknowledge and make amends for a history of discrimination, stigmatization and violence.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
