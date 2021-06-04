Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have been linked to QAnon, conspiracies and extremism. New research from Media Matters for America exposes the new congressional candidates who have previously endorsed or given credence to QAnon theories and content. President of Media Matters Angelo Carusone joins me on the show today to talk about tracking QAnon candidates and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the demise of the commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, the quiet progress of the COVID Commission Planning Group and an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
In the late 1980s, the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power rose to become a driving activist force. Author Sarah Schulman chronicles the movement in her new book Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993. Based on nearly 200 interviews with former members, the book explores ACT UP’s origins, impact and ongoing influence. She joins me on the show today for a special interview to talk about how this group of outsiders banded together to change history.
