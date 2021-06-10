Thursday, June 10, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Biden’s first two judicial nominees and the Democrats are on track to appoint more to all levels of the judiciary in the coming weeks and months. After Trump and the Republicans appointed more than 220 federal judges, this rebalancing is more vital than ever. Co-founder and executive director of Demand Justice, Brian Fallon, joins me on the show today to talk more about the new wave of nominees. 

Yashar Ali has wielded powerful influence in media, politics and entertainment with his exclusive scoops and high powered connections, promoting causes and taking down foes on Twitter and beyond. Writer and journalist Peter Kiefer digs into the political-operative-turned-social-media-muckraker’s career and influence in the LA Magazine article, “The Curious Rise of Twitter Power Broker YasharAli.” He joins me on the show today to talk more about the story.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:00 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 