Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Biden’s first two judicial nominees and the Democrats are on track to appoint more to all levels of the judiciary in the coming weeks and months. After Trump and the Republicans appointed more than 220 federal judges, this rebalancing is more vital than ever. Co-founder and executive director of Demand Justice, Brian Fallon, joins me on the show today to talk more about the new wave of nominees.
Yashar Ali has wielded
powerful influence in media, politics and entertainment with his exclusive
scoops and high powered connections, promoting causes and taking down foes on
Twitter and beyond. Writer and journalist Peter Kiefer digs into the
political-operative-turned-social-media-muckraker’s career and influence in the
LA Magazine article, “The Curious Rise of Twitter Power Broker YasharAli.” He joins me on the show today to talk more about the story.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|