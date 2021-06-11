Friday, June 11, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Saturday, June 12, marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 were murdered and dozens more were injured. The shooter targeted LGBTQ club goers on Latin night, leaving a lasting impact on the local community and the nation. Florida’s first LGBTQ Latinx legislator Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith joins me on the show today to talk about the event and the aftermath today.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with rocky infrastructure talks, revelation about the Trump DOJ subpoenaing phone records and Biden’s first G-7.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

We turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton to talk about the latest. She joins me today to discuss signs of hope for Democrats in local races, the ongoing filibuster battle, and more top news. 

