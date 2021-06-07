Monday, June 07, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Sen. Joe Manchin announced his opposition to a sweeping voting rights bill, disappointing his fellow Democrats, a majority of whom support the bill. Judd Legum of Popular Information notes that Manchin’s rationale mirrors that of the US Chamber of Commerce and corporations around the nation. Legum joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the arguments. 

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Senate’s demise of the January 6th commission to a stalled infrastructure bill to growing interest in the New York City mayoral race.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Trump and his cronies have pushed the "big lie," suggested he’ll be reinstated as president by the end of the summer, and even called for a coup—a recipe for a domestic terrorism threat. Daily Kos writer and author of Don't Tell Me To Wait: How the Fight for LGBT Rights Transformed America & Obama’s Presidency, Kerry Eleveld joins me on the show today to talk about how lies and disinformation have led to this threat.

