Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Sen. Joe Manchin announced his
opposition to a sweeping voting rights bill, disappointing his fellow
Democrats, a majority of whom support the bill. Judd Legum of Popular Information notes that Manchin’s rationale mirrors that of the US Chamber
of Commerce and corporations around the nation. Legum joins me on the show
today to dig deeper into the arguments.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
Senate’s demise of the January 6th commission to a stalled
infrastructure bill to growing interest in the New York City mayoral race. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Trump and his cronies have pushed the "big lie," suggested he’ll be reinstated as president by the end of the summer, and even called for a coup—a recipe for a domestic terrorism threat. Daily Kos writer and author of Don't Tell Me To Wait: How the Fight for LGBT Rights Transformed America & Obama’s Presidency, Kerry Eleveld joins me on the show today to talk about how lies and disinformation have led to this threat.
