Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The Republicans claim to want bipartisanship, but McConnell and the GOP majority in the Senate continue to obstruct infrastructure negotiations. Daily Kos senior political writer, Joan McCarter, joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from McConnell stating his intentions to block Biden’s future Supreme Court nomination, and more revelations about the Trump DOJ. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and co-Chair of the Equality Caucus Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) has been working on top priorities for his constituents and the entire nation. He joins me on the show today to talk about the Commission on LGBTQ Servicemembers and Veterans Act, transitioning from the Trump era to the Biden era, and the vote on the 2002 US war authorization in Iraq.

