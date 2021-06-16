Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The media continues to skew the narrative, from panning VP Kamala Harris’ trip to Central America to still refusing to call out Trump’s lies. Eric Boehlert, Media Critic and Creator of PressRun.media, has been following the latest political news and battles. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
In the 1970s, the city
of Atlanta was caught between progressive, urban change and the hold of old
conservative mores of the South. A focal point for this tension was a gay
nightclub called, the Sweet Gum Head, and the gay rights performers and
activists who congregated there and shaped Georgia’s arts, culture and
politics. Writer Martin Padgett unearths the story in his new book A
Night at The Sweet Gum Head: Drag, Drugs, Disco, and Atlanta's Gay Revolution. He
joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
The FDA’s just approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, a pricey treatment meant to stall mental decline. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost and author of THE TEN YEAR WAR Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage, Jonathan Cohn, writes about how it may be a case study in everything that’s wrong with how America manages prescription drugs. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|