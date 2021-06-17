Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Mark Joseph Stern of Slate returns to the show to help us digest the major Supreme Court rulings handed down today on the Affordable Care Act and anti-gay foster care agencies in Philadelphia.
A special Pulitzer Prize was awarded to Darnella Frazier, the teenager of Minneapolis, MN, who filmed the police misconduct that resulted in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. The award recognizes Frazier's courage in documenting the brutality and disseminating it to the public. Writer and professor of English at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, Syreeta McFadden, writes about why this award is so significant. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the statement on police brutality, journalism and more.
