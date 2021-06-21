Monday, June 21, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

MAGA devotee and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell started a massive mask-making and purchasing operation in support of Trump’s efforts to create more PPE. Now, the avowed anti-masker claims that he’s lost $7 million in the venture. Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger spoke with Lindell about the tangled operation and joins me on the show today to talk all about the failures.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the federal government making Juneteenth a holiday, to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) getting booed at a Juneteenth celebration, to a hotly contested mayoral election in New York City.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN-2) brought an exciting voice to congress as the first lesbian mom in the House of Representatives. From serving on Biden’s LGBTQ task force to pushing for more adoption rights, she’s been championing progress of all kinds for her district and beyond. She joins me on the show today to talk the latest from Minnesota and Capitol Hill.

