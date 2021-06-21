Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

MAGA devotee and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell started a massive mask-making and purchasing operation in support of Trump’s efforts to create more PPE. Now, the avowed anti-masker claims that he’s lost $7 million in the venture. Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger spoke with Lindell about the tangled operation and joins me on the show today to talk all about the failures.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the federal
government making Juneteenth a holiday, to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) getting
booed at a Juneteenth celebration, to a hotly contested mayoral election in New
York City. John returns to the show
today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN-2)
brought an exciting voice to congress as the first lesbian mom in the House of
Representatives. From serving on Biden’s LGBTQ task force to pushing for more
adoption rights, she’s been championing progress of all kinds for her district
and beyond. She joins me on the show today to talk the latest from Minnesota
and Capitol Hill.
