Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Last week at the conservative Faith and Freedom
Forum, Sen. Ted Cruz joined the long list of Republicans attacking critical
race theory. He even called critical race theory “every bit as racist as the
Klansmen in white sheets.” Princeton University Professor Kevin M. Kruse wrote about Cruz’s
remarks and how they shed some light onto white American racism. He joins me on
the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court ruling in favor of NCAA athletes to a win for the California assault weapons ban. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Ammon Bundy has been involved in armed standoffs with the
government over public land. Now, he's running for Governor of Idaho, driven by
his Mormon faith. Mother Jones reporter Stephanie Mencimer writes about
his curious candidacy. She joins me to discuss the anti-government guru’s run
for office.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|