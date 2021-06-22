Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Last week at the conservative Faith and Freedom Forum, Sen. Ted Cruz joined the long list of Republicans attacking critical race theory. He even called critical race theory “every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets.” Princeton University Professor Kevin M. Kruse wrote about Cruz’s remarks and how they shed some light onto white American racism. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court ruling in favor of NCAA athletes to a win for the California assault weapons ban. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 

Ammon Bundy has been involved in armed standoffs with the government over public land. Now, he's running for Governor of Idaho, driven by his Mormon faith. Mother Jones reporter Stephanie Mencimer writes about his curious candidacy. She joins me to discuss the anti-government guru’s run for office. 

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:59 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 