Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
From QAnon to the anti-vax movement to “The Big Lie” defenders, dangerous contagions of the mind are sweeping the nation. Director of the Humanism Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University, Andy Norman, brings together ideas from immunology and philosophy to examine the epidemic. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it and ways to help vaccinate the mind.
Plus, Heather "Digby" Parton of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo joins to talk about the top political news.
