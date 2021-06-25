Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin gets sentenced for the killing of George Floyd last year. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins me on the show today to react to the sentencing and check in on more legal news of the week.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the latest in the infrastructure bill negotiations, the Department of Justice suing Georgia over voter laws, and the sentencing of Derek Chauvin. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
It’s June and we’re celebrating the first Pride Month in the post-Trump era. We’ve already witnessed progress for LGBTQ rights and undoing the damage the prior administration has done, but we still have a lot of work to do, especially with anti-LGBTQ forces in the states and in the courts. We reflect on this period of transition with today’s panel. I’m so glad to bring Noah Michelson, Charlotte Clymer and Keith Price together for this conversation.
