Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Roth IRAs were supposed to help regular Americans save for retirement, but some ultrawealthy investors have been able to exploit the financial instruments to amass vast untaxed fortunes. ProPublica reporter, Justin Elliott, joins me on the show today to discuss his story “Lord of the Roths: How Tech Mogul Peter Thiel Turned a Retirement Account for the Middle Class Into a $5 Billion Tax-Free Piggy Bank" and update us on the Senate Finance Committee efforts to crack down.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Department of Justice suing Georgia over voting rights, more infrastructure bill negotiations, a Democratic Socialist winning the Buffalo, NY, mayoral primary, and more.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

As Pride Month continues, we see big celebrations in cities around the country, but LGBTQ communities are present in rural America too, though they may be less visible and less heard. The progressive grassroots group, Rural Organizing, is focusing in on the rural queer community. Board member and chair of the Rural Queer Working Group, Anthony Wenndt, joins me on the show today to talk about these organizing efforts.

