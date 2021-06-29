Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Political scientist and strategist Rachel Bitecofer first made a name for herself through her innovative election analysis of the 2018 midterms. Now, she's building on her expertise to innovate in the world of political messaging. She joins me on the show today to talk about Strike PAC and how she's pushing for Democrats to call out Republican attacks on Democracy and communicate better with voters.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Supreme Court ruling on labor organizing, more opinions coming down the pike, and closure on the trans rights case of Gavin Grimm. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
South African journalist and author Mark Gevisser chronicles LGBTQ rights around the globe. He writes in Time Magazine, “How the Biden Administration Can Make the U.S. a Global Leader on LGBTQ Rights.” He joins me today to help wrap up Pride Month with a global perspective and hopes for the future.
