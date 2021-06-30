Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

From the dangerous heatwave enveloping the Western United States to the concern that rising sea levels may have contributed to the building collapse in Miami, climate change impacts our lives and livelihoods. University of California Santa Barbara political science professor, Leah Stokes, joins me on the show today to talk about the climate crisis, policy solutions, and what the Biden administration could do.
Trump may be out of the White House, but the threat of authoritarianism remains as we’ve seen from the January 6th insurrection to power grabs from oligarchs and theocrats. Trans activist, writer and former Naval aviator Brynn Tannehill writes all about it in her new book American Fascism: How the GOP is Subverting Democracy. She joins me on the show to discuss how we got here, what we can learn from other nations who’ve experienced fascism, and more.
Plus Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2).
