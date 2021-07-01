Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Today, the Supreme Court ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, upholds two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona. Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, joins me on the show today to talk all about why he calls this part of “the greatest rollback of voting rights since the end of Reconstruction.”
Today, the Manhattan district
attorney indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, opening up new
scrutiny on the former president’s business dealings. Washington Post reporter,
David Fahrenthold,
has been covering Trump’s businesses and joins me on the show today to talk
about the indictment and more about the investigation and what it could mean
for Trump.
