Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Far-right factions are battling for followers and ideologies in the conservative student world, plus a conservative porn star gets the boot. Staff writer at Salon, Zachary Petrizzo, joins me on the show today to talk all about the different groups and dynamics playing out at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Jeff Bezos preparing to launch into space to the Texas Democrats standing up to Gov. Abbott to the Senate budget bill plans.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

ProPublica and The Palm Beach Post published an investigation into the air quality in Florida’s heartland, where more than half the country’s cane sugar is harvested, often by burning the fields. Investigative reporter at The Palm Beach Post, Lulu Ramadan, joins me on the show today to share what they revealed about the plague of “black snow” in these communities. 

