Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Author of Hillbilly Elegy and venture capital executive, J.D. Vance, joined a crowded field to replace retiring Ohio Senator Rob Portman, billing himself as an outsider who is also an insider. Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger digs into Vance’s background and campaign promises. He joins me to talk all about the contradiction filled campaign, plus more political news.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the public meeting of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to a
federal judge in Texas halting new DACA applications to new policies coming out
of the Department of Justice. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about
these issues and so much more.
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) checks
in from Capitol Hill to talk about the latest in accountability for the January
6th insurrectionists, passing voting rights reforms and
infrastructure investments, and more.
