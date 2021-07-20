Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Author of Hillbilly Elegy and venture capital executive, J.D. Vance, joined a crowded field to replace retiring Ohio Senator Rob Portman, billing himself as an outsider who is also an insider. Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger digs into Vance’s background and campaign promises. He joins me to talk all about the contradiction filled campaign, plus more political news.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the public meeting of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to a federal judge in Texas halting new DACA applications to new policies coming out of the Department of Justice. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) checks in from Capitol Hill to talk about the latest in accountability for the January 6th insurrectionists, passing voting rights reforms and infrastructure investments, and more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:49 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 