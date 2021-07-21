Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

In the early hours of July 7th, a team of attackers broke into Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s private residence and assassinated him. The murder shines the spotlight on Haiti’s unstable government and problems that have been going on for years. Nation contributing editor and author on multiple books about Haiti, Amy Wilentz, joins me on the show today to talk all about the current situation and the context.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Sen. Ted Cruz’s bogus assumptions about migrants and vaccinations, the evacuation of Afghans who aided the US military and more.
The federal government
has announced that almost all health insurers must cover the HIV prevention
pill, known as PrEP. Journalist Benjamin Ryan has been covering the
developments and joins me on the show today to talk about how this could be
transformative for the national HIV-prevention effort.
