Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

As the January 6th hearings get underway, we speak with independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel. She’s been following all the testimony today and details leading up to it. She joins me on the show today to talk about it all.
The Oath Keepers are often accused of racism. But when members of the
group stormed the Capitol on January 6th, they were supposedly under the
command of a 37-year-old Black man who says he's from a poor neighborhood in
Indianapolis and doesn't support Trump. Dan Friedman of Mother Jones unearthed who this
man known as “whip” really as, as well as the lies surrounding his identity. He
joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Reflect on today’s testimony and gear up for tonight’s Dean Obeidallah Show with frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay.
