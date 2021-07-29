Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
As temperatures climb over the summer, air-conditioners are blasting around the country bringing relief at a steep cost. Teacher and writer Eric Dean Wilson chronicles the development of freon, the environmental impact, and efforts to make change in his new book, AFTER COOLING: On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort. He joins me today to talk about how to live meaningfully and morally in a rapidly heating world.
Capitol Hill has been busy from the
devastating Select Committee hearing testimony from capitol police officers to
the latest with the infrastructure bill to the battle over mask requirements in
the halls of Congress. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) joins me on the show today to
talk about the latest news from DC and Wisconsin.
