Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Army veteran Marcus Flowers is
challenging conspiracy theory and disinformation super-spreader Rep. Marjorie
Taylor Greene (GA-R) to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional
district. He joins me on the show today to talk more about his campaign and the
urgent need for change in the northwest Georgia district.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with new information about the spread of
the Delta variant, testimony in the January 6th committee hearing,
and movement in the infrastructure bill negotiations. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily
Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
Wildfires, drought,
sewage spills and more environmental catastrophes have afflicted the nation and
our experience of the summer. California correspondent for The New York
Times, Shawn Hubler, writes about this changing mentality and the
conversations surrounding the climate crisis. She joins me on the show today to
talk all about it.
