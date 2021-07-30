Friday, July 30, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Army veteran Marcus Flowers is challenging conspiracy theory and disinformation super-spreader Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-R) to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district. He joins me on the show today to talk more about his campaign and the urgent need for change in the northwest Georgia district. 

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with new information about the spread of the Delta variant, testimony in the January 6th committee hearing, and movement in the infrastructure bill negotiations.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

Wildfires, drought, sewage spills and more environmental catastrophes have afflicted the nation and our experience of the summer. California correspondent for The New York Times, Shawn Hubler, writes about this changing mentality and the conversations surrounding the climate crisis. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

