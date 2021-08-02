Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, continues to bolster outlandish conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, COVID and how Trump will be reinstated. Pulitzer Prize winning historian and journalist Anne Applebaum met him and chronicled the experience in her latest article in The Atlantic, "The My Pillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy." She joins me on the show today to talk more about the threat.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from
January 6th Committee hearings to Republicans in congress defying
mask requirements to movement on the infrastructure bill. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
While we’re seeing national and local attacks on voting rights, New York City’s “Our City, Our Vote” proposal would extend voting rights to noncitizens, adding as many as one million new voters to the city. The Nation contributor, John Washington, joins me on the show to talk all about the proposal and the support and precedents for it.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|