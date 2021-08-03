Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Last week’s at the January 6th hearing testimony four Capitol Hill police officers shared their harrowing testimony from the insurrection. Their words helped expose the way the far right has infiltrated law enforcement and also highlighted the warped spin that right wing defenders will use to try to gaslight us. Journalist, author, and chronicler of the alt-right, David Neiwert, has been writing about the latest developments for Daily Kos and joins me on to discuss this and more.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the expiration of the eviction moratorium, to a senator asking a judicial nominee if he believes in God to more brewing battles over anti-trans legislation. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Tucker Carlson took his show to Budapest and is meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—a linking of right-wing propaganda in the US with an authoritarian regime.  Reporting Fellow with Type Investigations and chronicler of the Christian Right, Sarah Posner, joins me on the show today to talk about it.

