Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Today, the Senate voted 69-30 to pass the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Now, Democrats are pushing for the $3.5 trillion budget which includes major investments in the nation’s “human” infrastructure. Jared Bernstein of the White House Council of Economic Advisers joins me on the show today to talk about the latest developments.

As public and private entities struggle with rules on vaccines and mask-wearing, justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, writes about how these kinds of mandates are constitutional, despite what critics might claim. He joins me on the show today to talk all about mandates, the eviction moratorium and more.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from reflecting on the Supreme Court session and anticipating major cases in the fall to the latest on the eviction moratorium battle. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

For a brief time, the press thought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had “won” the pandemic, but the case numbers and hospitalizations kept rising, now making Florida the center of the virus’ spread. Florida Times-Union metro columnist, Nate Monroe, joins me to talk about how the 2024 presidential prospect has failed in his handling of COVID.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:36 PM



