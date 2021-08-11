Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

Biden pledged to wrap up America's longest foreign war, and has been pulling the military out of Afghanistan. International reporter and author Megan K. Stack writes in the New Yorker about the chaos and secrecy surrounding the American exit from Afghanistan. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is so adamantly against COVID regulations that he has pledged to retaliate against schools that enforce mask-wearing. Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools, Carlee Simon, wrote about why she is defying the Governor and requiring masks in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

