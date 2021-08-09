Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The Senate continues to grind out the details for infrastructure, the budget and voting rights, dealing with Republican obstructionism and more. Daily Kos senior political writer, Joan McCarter, joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the passing of labor leader Richard Trumka to COVID surging in Florida. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and a whole lot more. John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
A new UN report finds that humans are the unequivocal cause of climate change. HuffPost senior reporter Alexander Kaufman joins us to talk about the report’s findings and reactions to them.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|