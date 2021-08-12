Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Staff writer at Salon, Zachary Petrizzo, ventured to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to attend MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the experience and the latest lies coming from Lindell and his fans.

The Census Bureau released the latest data on the US population, which will be used in upcoming redistricting. As the data analysis and redistricting calculations begin, staff writer for Daily Kos Elections, Stephen Wolf, breaks down which party controls the process in each state and how we expect things to unfold.

ProPublica digs further into the tax records of America's wealthy to expose how the GOP tax bill benefitted major companies through tax breaks. ProPublica reporter, Justin Elliott, joins me on the show today to talk about the investigation.

