Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Rep. Troy Carter (D-2) won a special election in April to succeed Cedric Richmond as the new representative of New Orleans. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest from the district and Capitol Hill from pushing for vaccines to combat the COVID surge in Louisiana to calling for student debt relief.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with infrastructure bill negotiations, COVID cases surging in Florida and new data from the US Census Bureau. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Retired US Army
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testified before congress and the world at
Trump’s impeachment trial. His testimony illuminated the President’s abuse of
power and put the events surrounding the infamous phone call to the Prime Minister
of Ukraine on the record. Lt. Col. Vindman joins me on the show today to talk
all about his path from the Soviet Union to the US Military to the White House
to testifying before congress and more in his new book Here, Right Matters:
An American Story.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|