Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The next redistricting cycle will put political power in play, and Republican dominance in state legislatures could tilt congressional seats and Capitol Hill. Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, joins me on the show today to talk about the urgency to prevent gerrymandering from undermining the voting process.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Afghan allies extracted to the US, the potential for a path to citizenship through budget reconciliation, two years aft the El Paso shooting, and more.
State legislators from around the country visited Capitol Hill to push for federal voting rights legislation. Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith was part of the #RecessCanWait effort and joins me on the show today to talk all about it, plus more from Florida.
