Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Trump's MAGA money and fundraising efforts continued when he left office, but now he’s overhauling his massive dark-money machine. The Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger explores the latest fundraising moves and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with primary elections in Ohio this week, fires continuing to rage in the West, COVID cases on the rise and a report on New York Gov. Cuomo sexual harassing multiple women. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
The country’s largest
LGBTQ rights advocacy group is in turmoil over their president’s connection to
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal. Senior politics
reporter at HuffPost, Jennifer Bendery, joins me on the show today to
discuss the controversy and the staff revolt.
