Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last Friday, TMZ obtained a draft of the invite for "Opening Day," a massive party that will be thrown to celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration. The initial invitation from Trump’s two adult sons dangled the opportunity for donors willing to pay $500,000 and more to get a private reception with the new president and a hunting or fishing excursion with one of the brothers. Joining me today to talk all about the event which has since been scaled back and the allegations that this amounted to a scheme to sell access to the highest levels of our government is David A. Fahrenthold who covers the 2016 presidential campaign for The Washington Post
Georgetown, Harvard and other universities have drawn national attention to the legacy of slavery this year as they have acknowledged benefiting from the slave trade and grappled with how to make amends. But slavery also generated business for some of the most prominent modern-day corporations, like JPMorgan Chase, Aetna and Wells Fargo, underscoring the ties that many contemporary institutions have to this painful period of history. Joining me today to talk all about these connections and how the nation’s third-largest life insurance company, New York Life, sold policies to slave owners allowing them to recoup three-quarters of a slave’s value in the event of an untimely death is Rachel L. Swarns of The New York Times who wrote all about it in the Monday edition of the paper and at nytimes.com.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Throughout his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump employed his very own private security and intelligence team and despite winning the Election and having full access to the Secret Service he continues to utilize this private team at his victory rallies, and according to some reports he is expected to keep at least some members of the team after he moves into the White House. Joining me today to talk all about the next President’s unprecedented private security force and why some experts believe he is ‘playing with fire’ by continually employing them is Kenneth P. Vogel, Chief Investigative Reporter for POLITICO who broke this story on Monday.
On Monday, the Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to repeal the city’s LGBT non-discrimination ordinance, which could lead to the repeal of North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law, H.B 2, and while it is imperative that H.B. 2 be repealed in full without delay many people are questioning whether this important step for North Carolinians to move forward should have come at the cost of protections for LGBT people living in Charlotte. Joining me today to talk all about the fight against H.B 2 and the use of LGBT rights as bargaining chips is Chris Brook, the Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, where he oversees the organization's legal program and its work on a wide range of constitutional law issues, including LGBT rights, racial justice, and religious liberty.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Republicans in North Carolina have launched a legislative ‘coup’ and the Electoral College confirmed that Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Though out his campaign, President Elect Donald Trump vowed to undo all of President Barack Obama’s executive orders. It was one of his key campaign promise and now that he has won the election we are left to wonder how such a move would actually impact the lives of Americans. Joining me today to discuss what would happen if Trump followed through on this pledge is Josh Israel the Senior investigative reporter for ThinkProgress.
John Nichols, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation magazine joins us to talk all about The Electoral College.
